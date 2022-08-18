Russia reviving Soviet-era reward of giving $16,000 to women with 10 children

Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Dennis Rodman heading to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman plans to travel to Russia to help imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner after being given "permission to go," he revealed to a journalist over the weekend. Rodman, an NBA superstar, has a long-established friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a history...
Russia-Ukraine war: nuclear ‘sabre-rattling’ must stop, UN chief warns; US predicts Moscow to step up strikes – live news
António Guterres says the world is at ‘maximum moment of danger’; Russia to increase strikes against civilian infrastructure, US intelligence warns
Pentagon says Ukraine weakening Russian positions but unable to retake significant territory as war approaches six month mark
UKRAINE WEAKENING RUSSIA ON ‘DAILY BASIS’: In the war of attrition in Ukraine, U.S. weapons are being effectively employed to degrade Russian positions in both the south and the east, according to a senior U.S. defense official. “I would say that you are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday. “In that sense, we are at a different phase than where we were even a couple of months ago.”
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Companies bringing back record number of jobs to US soil: Report
U.S. businesses are on pace to bring back a record number of jobs from overseas this year. Nearly 350,000 jobs are expected to return to U.S. soil, according to reported estimates from the Reshoring Initiative , which would add to the more than 1.3 million total jobs brought back since 2010.
Judge rejects DOJ arguments to keep 'unprecedented' FBI's Trump raid affidavit entirely sealed
A judge suggested he may allow the Justice Department to keep the FBI affidavit behind its Mar-a-Lago raid mostly sealed, though he rejected the DOJ’s arguments that the justification underpinning the "unprecedented search" should be kept fully hidden. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the warrant for the raid...
Russia's internal shadow war intensifies
The assassination in Moscow of the daughter of an influential Russian imperial ideologue, Alexander Dugin, has confirmed that the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine is rebounding back into Russia. The FSB, Russia’s security service, quickly blamed Ukrainian operatives for the Moscow attack, but this may be aimed at disguising something even more serious for the regime.
White House Report Card: Biden gets his tax-and-spend deal
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden coming off a week that finally gave him a version of his tax and spending deal, watered down to less than $1 trillion. Biden flew back to Washington from a South Carolina vacation to sign the bill and hand...
Trump v. United States: Former president files lawsuit to block DOJ reviewing raid evidence
Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit demanding the appointment of a special master to review any evidence independently that the FBI seized from him as he pushes back against the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the motion on Monday seeking an order from a judge to appoint...
Nearly three-quarters of voters say America headed in wrong direction: Poll
Nearly three-quarters of voters in the United States believe the country is heading in the "wrong direction," according to a new poll . Of the 1,000 registered voters polled from Aug. 12 through 16, 74% said they believe the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, while 21% said they believe it is heading in the right direction. Over half of the respondents, 58%, also said they feel “more worried that America’s best years may already be behind us,” but 35% said they believe the country's best days are still coming, according to the poll from NBC News.
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Koreans adopted by Danish parents decades ago have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate their adoptions, which they say were marred by widespread practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never fully reconciled the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments that ruled from the 1960s to ’80s. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
Lock-em-up Libs on the beach: Grim Reaper lawyer wants to imprison opponents
Along with Michael Avennati, Andrew Cuomo, and Rebekah Jones, the Trump-era media fraudster All-Star team includes Daniel Uhlfelder. You may not recognize the Florida man's name — you probably know him better as “Idiot Grim Reaper Attorney.”. Tomorrow is primary day, and Uhlfelder could become the Democrats’ nominee...
The Left abandoned the 'American dream' and is now trying to weaponize it
Democrats want to know why Republicans are making patriotism partisan. Perhaps it is because the Democratic Party and its liberal activists have rejected it. On Sunday, Jazmine Ulloa wrote for the New York Times about how the phrase “the American dream” became a “partisan battlefield.” In this opinion piece disguised as reporting, we are told that “critics say” that the phrase is being “distorted,” in particular by nonwhite Republicans running for office.
