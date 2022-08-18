Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News
Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
Watch: Crazy Fight Breaks Out In NFL Stands On Saturday Night
A pretty nasty fight broke out in the stands at an NFL preseason game on Saturday night. During the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, several fans got into a big fight. Video of the big fight has emerged on social media. "Big fight at the #Jaguars-#Steelers game just...
Is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Tonight? Time, Channel, Where To Watch ‘SNF’
Football is (almost) back, baby! The first regular season Sunday Night Football game of 2022 airs September 11 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there is a Sunday night game tonight, the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens isn’t technically a Sunday Night Football game. But football is football, right?
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Contract Offer News
Jay Glazer dropped some big news on Lamar Jackson's contract situation on Sunday evening. The Fox NFL Insider reported that Jackson has been offered more money than Kyler Murray but both sides can't agree on a deal because Jackson wants his fully guaranteed. Murray got a five-year $230.5 million extension...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Team Executive Jokes About Theory For Tom Brady's Absence
Tom Brady has been away from Tampa Bay training camp for more than a week due to "personal reasons." Head coach Todd Bowles originally framed this absence as a planned hiatus, but has since said there's "no definitive date" for Brady's return. With this glaring lack of information, fans and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Dana White Says He Had A Deal 'Put Together' To Bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski To The Raiders
Dana White revealed significant NFL news this Saturday night. In speaking with The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together that would have seen Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady was apparently looking for houses in the area.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many NFL Experts Still Call Joe Montana the Best Quarterback of All Time, According to ESPN Survey
Tom Brady was named the GOAT at quarterback, which shouldn't surprise anyone. But the runner-up may not be who some people expected. The post Many NFL Experts Still Call Joe Montana the Best Quarterback of All Time, According to ESPN Survey appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
Rams Release Super Bowl LVI Starter: Fans React
Just a few months ago, tight end Kendall Blanton turned his dreams into a reality. Blanton was the Los Angeles Rams' starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, life comes at you fast in the National Football League. The Rams announced this Saturday afternoon that they are waiving tight...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'
The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' hits shelves on August 24. The white and purple sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
NFL Exec Reacts to Theory Tom Brady Took Personal Leave for ‘The Masked Singer’
He knows exactly who that is — he hopes. An NFL team executive reacted to the fan theory that Tom Brady took personal leave to film season 8 of The Masked Singer. “Hopefully Tom Brady will still be on The Masked Singer by the time we go to Tampa in November,” Los Angeles Rams COO […]
Madden NFL 23: Every Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player With A Superstar Or X-Factor Ability
"Madden NFL 23" marked a significant moment in history by honoring the late coach and broadcaster John Madden, who passed away at the end of 2021. Though EA typically reserves the honor for a standout athlete from the previous season, the "Madden 23" cover features Madden, who provided his likeness for the series in addition to serving as its namesake.
NFL+ Is Here: What Football Fans Need to Know About the New Streaming Service
The NFL has officially joined the ranks of the MLB and NHL and gone all-in on a streaming service. NFL+ launched earlier this summer ahead of the new season; not surprisingly, fans have quite a few questions. Read on to learn everything you need to know about this new streaming service and whether you should invest before the new football season kicks off this fall. NFL+ Subscribe to NFL+ Price: $29.99/month Buy Now Subscribe to NFL+ Premium Price: $79.99/month Buy Now What Is NFL+? NFL+ is the new streaming service from the National Football League. It replaces NFL Game Pass and is available in two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+...
Mark Davis Doesn’t Remember Details of Nixed Deal for Brady
The Las Vegas owner doesn’t seem willing to discuss the potential blockbuster move from 2020.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free
There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.
Comments / 1