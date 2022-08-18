ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

AG's Office finds Augusta officer involved shooting justified

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office finds an officer involved shooting in Augusta in 2019 is justified. According to a report from the AG's Office, Augusta Police officer Sebastian Guptill was justified when he shot and injured Robert Farrington on November 24 2019. The report,...
WGME

3 ejected, 1 killed in New Hampshire rollover crash

MADISON (WGME) -- One person died of their injuries after a crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:47 p.m. First responders found a Chevy Tahoe on its roof and three adults ejected from the vehicle when they arrived on...
WGME

Sudden resolution of Anthem and Maine Med dispute leaves more questions than answers

(BDN) -- The dispute between Anthem Blue Cross and Maine Medical Center through which Maine’s largest hospital threatened to withdraw from the network of the state’s largest insurer was unusual for many reasons. The main one, though, was that its sudden resolution this week did not require a higher entity to settle their differences.
WGME

Robots to deliver food to students on USM campuses

GORHAM (WGME) – Robots are rolling through both USM campuses in Portland and Gorham this year. The robots are designed to deliver food to students and faculty to any building on campus. The RA's that ARE already in their dorms are especially excited. “When we’re on duty we can’t...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

1 juvenile dead, 3 seriously injured in Albany, NH crash

ALBANY, NH (WGME) -- One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash in Albany, New Hampshire Friday night. New Hampshire police say they responded to a car crash on Route 16 in the area of mile marker 72.2 around 5 p.m. A 2018 Ford F550...
ALBANY, NH
WGME

Lewiston volunteer driving program to end after losing 80 percent of staff

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston program is coming to an end after losing nearly 80 percent of its volunteers. Community Concepts says the pandemic played a big role in this decline. Lewiston’s Community Concepts is one of 10 community action agencies in Maine. One of their programs is...
WGME

Short-term rental ballot question could complicate life on Portland's islands

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A question headed to Portland voters this fall has some worried short-term rentals will effectively come to an end. Supporters of the ballot initiative say it will help with the affordable housing crisis. The hope is that by restricting short-term rentals, those will turn into long-term options...
WGME

Viewer video: Hot air balloon lands at Lewiston gas station

LEWISTON (WGME) – One of the attractions from the Great Falls Balloon Festival had to make an unusual landing this weekend. Viewer Rich Burton says he captured one of the balloons landing at a gas station. According to a post on Facebook, this apparently happened on Upper Lisbon Street...
WGME

Biddeford looks into adding new fire station

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – The city of Biddeford is looking into adding a new fire station. The city's fire chief says that as the city grows, so does the number of calls, which have gone up by about 35 percent over the last five years. He says response times to...
WGME

New England firefighter's softball tourney raises funds for child burn victims

PORTLAND (WGME) - Sunday morning in Payson Park, the championship softball game for New England Fire Department's. Unfortunately Portland finished third in this year's 40th annual tournament. The championship game was played between Providence, Rhode Island and New Britain, Connecticut. The tournament every year fundraises for the Portland Firefighters Children's...
WGME

Construction to fix sewage leak in Wells moved up to Monday

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says the work to replace a sewage pipe that runs from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore has been moved up to Monday, August 22. Crews are expected to be staging in the Eastern Shore parking lot in the morning. Half of the parking lot will be closed for the next month or longer, according to police.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Scarborough leaders hope to replace aging primary schools with new, consolidated school

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Local leaders in Scarborough are looking to put a new, consolidated primary school on the fast track to replace the three aging primary schools. With primary schools built in 1957, 1959 and 1965, along with more families moving to Scarborough, town and school leaders say it's time to build a new consolidated school.
WGME

Happy Wheels re-opens in new Westbrook space

WESTBROOK (WGME) - After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating rink...
WGME

River Jam festival brings together the community for a day of fun

Biddeford (WGME) -- The River Jam Festival returned to Biddeford this weekend. The event kicked off with music and dancing and of course plenty of activities for the kids. Several community groups set up stations while local vendors served festival goers. There were a number of unique offerings including horse...
BIDDEFORD, ME

