Aroostook County, ME

I-95 FM

Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views

Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
I-95 FM

Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man

Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Police say Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen on Monday, August 22nd at approximately 2:49 in the afternoon, as he was walking out of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago.
MADAWASKA, ME
wagmtv.com

Governor Mills Tours New Madawaska International Bridge Project

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills was in the St. John Valley, touring the construction of the new Madawaska International Bridge. Governor Mills met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site of the new bridge, which is set to open to traffic by the end of 2023. She says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.
foxbangor.com

Death & package investigation

PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
wabi.tv

Presque Isle man found guilty of 2019 double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Presque Isle man accused of murdering two men in Castle Hill three years ago has been found guilty. Bobby Nightingale’s defense did not call any witnesses or present new evidence Friday. In closing arguments, his attorney suggested the absence of evidence presented reasonable...
Q106.5

Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
wabi.tv

Police investigate suspicious package, body found in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was found dead and a suspicious package was located at a residence in Presque Isle Thursday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Presque Isle Police say they were called to a home on Parsons Street for a man that had passed away. We’re...
rewind1009.com

Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County

Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
I-95 FM

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

