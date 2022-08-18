Read full article on original website
Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views
Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
Aroostook County Is Much Colder, Rainier, Snowier Than the Rest of the Country
Aroostook County is considered one of the coolest places in the state of Maine, according to bestplaces.net. But wait, there’s more…. The sight details the climate and weather for northern Maine, taking a look at rainfall, snow totals, sunshine, temperatures and more. Average Rainfall Compared to the U.S. Starting...
Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man
wagmtv.com
Governor Mills Tours New Madawaska International Bridge Project
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills was in the St. John Valley, touring the construction of the new Madawaska International Bridge. Governor Mills met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site of the new bridge, which is set to open to traffic by the end of 2023. She says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
foxbangor.com
Death & package investigation
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man found guilty of 2019 double murder
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
wabi.tv
Police investigate suspicious package, body found in Presque Isle
rewind1009.com
Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County
UMaine Fort Kent Is Totally Happy To Let You Have Your Kitty On Campus
It's hard enough to find an apartment that'll let you have pets. For years, I had cats. Not a collection of them or anything, but it seemed like in my younger days living with girlfriends, there were always cats involved. And at times, it can be hard to find a place to live when you have pets. It's easier to find places that allow cats as opposed to dogs, but even then it can still be a pain.
