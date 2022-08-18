Read full article on original website
Testimony: Suspect in Nicholas County officer shooting’s death was self-inflicted
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The man who pulled the trigger fatally shooting a corporal with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department also killed himself, according to courtroom testimony Monday in Summersville. West Virginia State Police First Sgt. James Mitchell took the stand in the preliminary hearing in the case against Brent Kelly. Kelly, 28, is […]
Murder charges in deputy’s death forwarded to grand jury; trooper says second suspect took his own life
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A state police trooper testified Monday a Nicholas County man who died during a June 3 shootout with police took his own life during that shootout. First Sgt. James Mitchell testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing on murder charges against Brent Tyler Kelly of Birch River that Richie Holcomb, who died inside an RV, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AR-15. Mitchell said the suicide was confirmed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in West Virginia
Neighbors say that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence.
Charleston police investigating shooting on West Side
Kanawha County deputies discover body in Cross Lanes
Charleston police to increase foot patrols at schools, West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says his department is working to reduce gun violence in and around schools as students head back to class. “What you’re going to see different this year is more frequent foot patrols from those who are not assigned to those schools,” Hunt said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
One Man Injured, One Arrested Following Shooting
A man out of Martin County is now in jail on a felony assault charge following a shooting. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Route 292 at Lovely on Thursday evening. Upon his arrival, 30-year-old Kenneth Mollette is said to have surrendered without incident.
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
Man arrested on drug charges and stealing motorcycle out of Mercer County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Last night Deputy Withrow and Trooper Woods were investigating a Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was stolen from Mercer County. During the investigation, the motorcycle was located in the Pence Springs area of Summers County. A large amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin was also seized. A firearm was additionally seized during the investigation. Jonathan Crook of Pence Springs was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the Intent to deliver.
Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
WVSP holding DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
Summers County man arrested after drugs, stolen motorcycle found
Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him.
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Michelle Elizabeth Kelly was last seen near Airport Road in Beaver. Michelle has brown...
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
1 taken to hospital after crash at Quarrier and Morris in Charleston
UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): Kanawha Metro says that Quarrier St. is back open at Morris St. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Quarrier St. is closed at Morris St. in Charleston due to a crash. Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the cars went into a light […]
