Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan

As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
MLive.com

Verplank officially opens its new Muskegon port facility

MUSKEGON, MI - Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan – and the only one capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter, according to a press release.
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server

It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
The Ann Arbor News

Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups

After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

