It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
MUSKEGON, MI - Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan – and the only one capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter, according to a press release.
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
Has it been a while since you and your significant other have been out on the town?. Well, no worries! For National Couples Day, I have the perfect list of restaurants to try out for your next romantic dinner for two. The Melting Pot. Located in Celebration Village on E...
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
