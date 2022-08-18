ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

abc45.com

Traffic Stop Turns Fatal in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday at approximately 9:08 p.m., Greensboro Police initiated a stop for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of W Market St. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Silver Alert in Winston-Salem for Thomas O'Neal Covington

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are seeking public assistance in locating Thomas O'Neal Covington. He is a 62 year-old, black male, 4’ 11”, 100 lbs. with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face. Covington was last seen in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Ave. Sunday morning, wearing black pajama pants with animal prints.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Police investigate 21st homicide of the year

Winston-Salem Police responded to a another shooting at 2512 Sink St., early Saturday morning around 3:49 am. Prior to officers arriving on scene 29-year-old Andres Vargas was transported away from the scene in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Shortly after his arrival at the hospital, Vargas was pronounced dead.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday at 10:39 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to 1946 Lyons St. after receiving reports that an individual at that location had been set on fire. Upon arrival, officers located Joanna Parker on the porch of the residence. She was in fact suffering from being set afire and officers were able to extinguish the fire. The investigation revealed that James Parker was upset with his mother, Joanna Parker, so he poured gasoline on her and set her afire. Joanna was transported by EMS to a local medical facility where she succumbed to sustained injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
abc45.com

One man dead and another man injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC — On Saturday Winston-Salem Police responded to 800 E Devonshire St., in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found Jeffery Quiterio dead on the scene, they found another victim 20-year-old Ariel Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound. Vargas was transported to a local...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Urban Loop opening soon

Greensboro — If you’re looking for a faster way to get to work or just a faster way to travel throughout Greensboro, you’re in luck because the Urban Loop will be opening lanes soon. North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the Urban Loop to...
GREENSBORO, NC

