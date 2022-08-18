WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday at 10:39 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to 1946 Lyons St. after receiving reports that an individual at that location had been set on fire. Upon arrival, officers located Joanna Parker on the porch of the residence. She was in fact suffering from being set afire and officers were able to extinguish the fire. The investigation revealed that James Parker was upset with his mother, Joanna Parker, so he poured gasoline on her and set her afire. Joanna was transported by EMS to a local medical facility where she succumbed to sustained injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO