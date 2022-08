There’s no question that Saturday, August 20 was a historical day for Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Claremont. Their 75th Jubilee celebrated the March day in 1947 when Archbishop John J. Cantwell established OLA as a parish. To honor the occasion, Archbishop of Los Angeles Reverend Jose H. Gomez presided to a diverse group of parishioners in an emotional event filled with music, song and prayer. All while honoring the individuals who helped make OLA the vibrant parish it is today.

