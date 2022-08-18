Read full article on original website
Man shot dead in Indy's fourth weekend homicide, police say
A man was shot to death late Sunday on Indianapolis' east side in the city's fourth confirmed homicide over a single weekend, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
Woman shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex on Indy's NE side
A woman is dead after police say she was found shot outside of an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
wrtv.com
Two men killed, two others injured in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting in Downtown Indianapolis and a separate shooting on the city's east side left two men dead and injured two other people, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, officers responded to the 900 block of N. Delaware Street. They found one...
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning
A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
IMPD requests public's help finding missing woman last seen in July
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the public's help finding a woman missing since late July on the city's west side.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
Missing Indy man found safe
UPDATE: Charles has been located and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Indy man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Charles Lewis was last seen on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Detectives believe he may have also […]
WISH-TV
Charges filed after man accused of molesting girl in Indianapolis park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. James Howard Jr., 51, has been charged in the case. He faces felony counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping and criminal confinement. According to court documents acquired...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
ANDERSON, Ind. — A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman’s life after a crash. At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Madison Avenue. Officers arrived to find a...
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
Westfield police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing from the Menards store at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.
