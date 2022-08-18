ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
wrtv.com

Two men killed, two others injured in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting in Downtown Indianapolis and a separate shooting on the city's east side left two men dead and injured two other people, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, officers responded to the 900 block of N. Delaware Street. They found one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning

A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
cbs4indy.com

Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
WANE 15

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indy man found safe

UPDATE: Charles has been located and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Indy man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Charles Lewis was last seen on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Detectives believe he may have also […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Charges filed after man accused of molesting girl in Indianapolis park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. James Howard Jr., 51, has been charged in the case. He faces felony counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping and criminal confinement. According to court documents acquired...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’

ANDERSON, Ind. — A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman’s life after a crash. At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Madison Avenue. Officers arrived to find a...

