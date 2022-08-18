ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

7,000 Ohio workers wanted for Intel chip plants

Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds

OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers

TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
