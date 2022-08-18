Read full article on original website
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
7,000 Ohio workers wanted for Intel chip plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
WTOL-TV
Could the Columbus teachers' strike happen in Toledo?
There could be a catastrophic impact on public education if more serious changes aren't made soon. Here's what Toledo Public Schools thinks could happen here.
sciotopost.com
389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds
OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
As more E. coli cases are discovered, why is romaine lettuce a problem?
TOLEDO, Ohio — CDC are continuing to investigate an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens and caused at least 10 people to be hospitalized in Ohio and several other states. Late last week officials said the outbreak may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches. As of...
Toledo Public Schools transportation officials stress importance of safety with new school year, new routes set to begin
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public School's Transportation Department transports around 2,500 students every day, but with school starting and updated bus routes, safety and changes are things officials want drivers to be more aware of. Cindy Fox, director of TPS transportation, said paying attention is key to making sure...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers get $10M in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Money managers for the Ohio teachers’ pension fund are getting nearly $10 million in performance bonuses after a controversial vote by the State Teachers Retirement System’s governing board. The board voted 9-2 to approve bonuses for about a hundred members of the investment staff, even though the pension fund lost $3 […]
Gas prices down for 10th straight week in Toledo; Average stands at $3.65
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo dropped 10.3 cents a gallon last week - bringing the streak of declining prices to 10 weeks in a row - according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. The average price stands at $3.65 a gallon. That number...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
'It has made me late more times than I can count': Locals react to Ohio Supreme Court rail crossing ruling
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that train companies can't be prosecuted for blocking railroad crossings for more than five minutes. That decision overturned a previous ruling, which allowed the state to issue fines for trains stopped and blocking roads for an extended period of time.
Local businesses off Adams St. happy with boost Toledo Pride brings to the area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride's weekend festivities came to an end on Sunday, and local businesses down Adams Street in Uptown Toledo were happy with the extra revenue generated by the event. The Brunch Crawl, which has become a popular part of Toledo Pride's festivities, took place from 2...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers
TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
