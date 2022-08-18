Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Representative Arrested for DUI
Baton Rouge, La - On August 21, 2022, shortly after 2:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A observed a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old State Representative Larry Selders of Baton Rouge. The initial...
westcentralsbest.com
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus. State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m.
