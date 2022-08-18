The precipitation and cooler temperatures of the past couple of days are going to be replaced with a mixed sky and warmer weather. Tuesday’s temperatures will be into the 80s in The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside while the upper 70s to around 80 will be felt in the Highlands and NRV. As the front seen below moves farther away and high pressure dominates, Wednesday will be hot with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

13 HOURS AGO