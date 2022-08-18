Read full article on original website
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Expansion Will Focus On Early Game Content
Lord of the Rings Online's next expansion, Before the Shadow, will serve as a prequel of sorts, with two new leveling zones for players levels 1-32 and a story that takes place prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring. The content update, which developer Standing Stone Games...
Saints Row - The First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
The long-awaited Saints Row reboot is finally here, and it is just as explosive as ever. In this video we're taking a look at the first 20 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay. The user created "Boss" finds himself working for a PMC company called Marshall. The Boss is hunting down a...
More Realistic GTA 5 While You Wait For GTA 6 | GameSpot News
NaturalVision is a long-running visual enhancement mod for GTA 5. The mod originally got a full release under the name NaturalVision Remastered, but development has continued under the moniker NaturalVision Evolved. In a new trailer, the team behind it shows off their work and outlines recent additions to the mod. This latest update adds parallax roads, pavement, and building interiors, giving the ground more layered textures and granting inaccessible interiors the illusion of depth. A wider variety of vegetation and volumetric clouds lend additional fidelity to the game's natural landscapes. The mod has yet to have a full release, but is in early access beta and you can download it for free on the Razed Mods website.
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
MultiVersus Exceeds 20 Million Players Within A Month
MultiVersus has now crossed a whopping 20 million players since launching in open beta in July. MultiVersus, a 2v2 platform fighting game boasting a Warner Bros. roster made up of everyone from Arya Stark to Lebron James, has had little trouble garnering a huge playerbase, exceeding 10 million players just some weeks ago. This is likely due to the fact that the game is free-to-play, eliminating a large barrier that might've stood in the way of so many players getting their hands on the game.
Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Black Myth: Wukong - Official In-game Cutscene
Get a look at a 6 minute in game cutscene in Black Myth: Wukong. Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science. Get a look at brand new never before scene characters in the game.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm
Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
Review Roundup For Saints Row
A day before launch, reviews for Saints Row have gone live. A reboot of a sandbox-genre series that has never taken itself seriously, Saints Row developer Volition has aimed to create a more grounded story that still has plenty of over-the-top moments scattered throughout its main campaign. Reviews range from positive to disappointed, and while some critics adore the new direction and colorful cast of characters, others regard the gameplay and the new sandbox of Santo Ileso to be average at best.
Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
The future of Destiny 2 is almost here! We'll learn about next year's big expansion Lightfall, details of season 18 (launching right after the showcase), and more!
