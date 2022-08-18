Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high. City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation. In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration...
Bangor approves 16-foot canoe sculpture along Penobscot riverbank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be receiving a new piece of original art along the banks of the Penobscot River. City Council accepted a $10,000 donation for the installation, awarded to Steven Francis Hooke. Hooke’s design is a 16-foot Wabanaki-style canoe to be welded to the Davis Brook tank...
Woodlawn Museum offering free tours to Hancock County residents
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County residents are invited to wrap up their summer with a free tour of the Woodlawn Museum this weekend. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hancock County residents just need proof of residency, and can enjoy either a guided...
Bangor educator wins national award, cruise vacation
Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
Local Catch Network kicks off campaign raising awareness for local fisherman, seafood harvesters
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A social media campaign is kicking off this week to raise awareness for community-based fisheries across North America. “It’s a campaign to promote local and regional values-based small scale seafood businesses across North America,” said Paloma Henriques, a graduate assistant at the University of Maine.
Bangor Police issue Silver Alert for missing Presque Isle man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday. State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after...
Bangor more than doubles homebuyer’s assistance funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is more than doubling its assistance for eligible homebuyers. Anyone that meets Housing and Urban Development’s low-to-moderate income threshold is now eligible for $10,000 in down payment assistance and another $10,000 in closing cost assistance. The previous limits were $5,000 and $3,000. The City...
One dead after car crash in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful day to get out on the golf course to help children and adults make lifelong memories on the water. We were there for this year’s Camp Capella golf tournament in Hermon. To get campers here, community members have been playing here...
Grand Slam of a day for Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teams from all over the East Coast made their way to Bangor for 14th installment of a tournament that helps make wishes come true. Such was the case for Alexa Jarvis who was able to have her wish granted in 2013 thanks to the tournament. “I...
Field hockey referees needed as season draws near
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Field Hockey Umpires Association is hard at work recruiting more officials to the sport as opening day comes closer on Aug. 31. Wayne Prescott is a part of the organization hoping to show the great community that prospective new officials can join. He explained...
