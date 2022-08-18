Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate coach

Todd Reirden received both a promotion and contract extension. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have given Todd Reirden a promotion, elevating him to associate coach, and signed him to a two-year contract extension. General manager Ron Hextall released the following statement:

"Todd plays an important role on our coaching staff. He’s had a proven impact on the defensemen and contributes to the coaching staff as a whole with his wealth of knowledge from over a decade as an NHL coach. We are excited to extend his contract."

Reirden has been with the Penguins since 2020, when he was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals. This is his second stint with the organization, following a run as the head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and assistant with the NHL club between 2008-2014.

Given the big changes on defense in Pittsburgh this year — Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta and Ty Smith are now in town — Reirden will have his hands full sorting out pairings and responsibilities. If he can get the best out of Petry while pushing Smith back on his previous development path, the Penguins group could be quite formidable.