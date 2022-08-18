Read full article on original website
In an industry first, Anyline partners with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to deploy AI-based OCR application for Meter Reading
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a pioneering power utility supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, to reduce non-technical losses through the introduction of a new forensic meter reading solution for field workers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005826/en/ Anyline mobile meter reading enables field workers to instantly capture meter readings using their mobile device cameras. (Photo: Business Wire)
