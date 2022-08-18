ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT responding to barricaded suspect in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT team and negotiators are attempting to de-escalate a situation involving a barricaded subject. The situation is taking place Monday night in the 12000 block of Leaning Pine Lane and law enforcement has been at the residence since 2:59 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Federal Authorities: Charlotte Mail Thief Sentenced To Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, federal authorities sentenced a Charlotte man to over two years in prison for mail theft. Daron Wright, 29, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release. According to filed documents and information presented...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests. Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend. Many communities from Boone to Blowing Rock are getting ready for a fresh start to the school year. Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard. Updated: 10 hours ago. A person was seriously...
CHARLOTTE, NC

