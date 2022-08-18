ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
WDEF

Tennessee & Georgia still in best cruiser contest

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re coming down to the finish line in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!”. Voters are deciding online which state has the best Highway patrol cruisers. Voting continues through August 25. You can vote by clicking here. Right now, Tennessee is in 3rd...
GEORGIA STATE
WBBJ

Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
JACKSON, TN
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
OSCEOLA, AR
WBBJ

American Legion Legacy Run rides into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the National Legacy Run are continuing to pay tribute to veterans across the nation. The roar of hundreds of motorcycles rolled on to the roadway headed for the American Legion’s National Convention. The 16th annual Legacy Run began Sunday afternoon at the USS...
JACKSON, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBBJ

Obion County Fair returns for 64th year

OBION COUNTY, Tenn.–The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair….
OBION COUNTY, TN

