WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
fox17.com
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Covington Leader
Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County
WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
Two Mississippi kidnapping suspects arrested Sunday, sheriff says
A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night in connection to a recent kidnapping incident in Rankin County. Laken Paige Lowery, 22, and Cortez Devion Adams, 23, were both taken into custody Sunday night by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Rankin County for kidnapping charges.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
WDEF
Tennessee & Georgia still in best cruiser contest
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re coming down to the finish line in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!”. Voters are deciding online which state has the best Highway patrol cruisers. Voting continues through August 25. You can vote by clicking here. Right now, Tennessee is in 3rd...
WBBJ
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Mississippi officials investigate after man loses life after car, boat trailer goes down into river
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are investigating after a man lost his life when his vehicle and a boat trailer went into the Pearl River Saturday morning. The Tri-Community Fire Department reported the incident on Facebook. At approximately 11:40 am on Aug. 20, fire officials was dispatched...
wpln.org
It’s a first: After a decadelong wave of closures, a rural hospital reopens in Tennessee
The sun is rising over the Haywood County Community Hospital, and Michael Banks looks like he’s shooting a commercial — standing in front of the emergency department entrance in a seersucker suit, greeting employees in the dim morning light. “Alright, go get your stuff set up. Let’s get...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
WBBJ
American Legion Legacy Run rides into Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the National Legacy Run are continuing to pay tribute to veterans across the nation. The roar of hundreds of motorcycles rolled on to the roadway headed for the American Legion’s National Convention. The 16th annual Legacy Run began Sunday afternoon at the USS...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn.–The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair….
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
