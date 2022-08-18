Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
3 officers suspended after beating SC man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma.
counton2.com
SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
The Post and Courier
Murdaugh attorneys double down on leak claims in double-murder case, citing phone video
COLUMBIA — A video found on Paul Murdaugh's phone, purportedly recorded just before he and his mother were fatally shot last June, is the latest piece of evidence to emerge in a bitter dispute between state prosecutors and defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and alleged killer. Murdaugh's...
The Post and Courier
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab
Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
live5news.com
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina sentenced for deaths of 3
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned...
