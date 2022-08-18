Read full article on original website
Related
fox4kc.com
Fellow trainer pays it forward to horse-riding instructor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Esther Kuhlmann teaches students how to ride horses at the Northland Equine Lessons and Training stable, but her students learn much more than just riding when they’re sitting in the saddle. “She spends 24-seven, 365 days at the barn,” Maggie Green, a fellow trainer,...
fox4kc.com
Diabetic Nerve Pain & Neuropathy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Essential Neuropathy uses a state-of-the art technology approach at the core of the treatment plan that, when applied to the surface of the skin, produces electric cell signals and sends them throughout the nervous system. This in turn accelerates the body’s ability to repair damaged nerves.
Comments / 0