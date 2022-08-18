ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptobriefing.com

Will Ethereum Be Vulnerable to Censorship After the Merge?

The Ethereum community is debating whether large validators may end up being forced to censor transactions following the Merge. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes transaction censorship would amount to an attack against the network. Some Ethereum projects have already started blacklisting sanctioned addresses. With the upgrade to Proof-of-Stake rapidly approaching,...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Samsung Working on South Korean Crypto Exchange

Samsung and other members of the Korea Financial Investment Association are constructing a crypto exchange. The major financial firm Mirae Asset Securities is also involved. Other participants have not been named. Those companies appear to be pursuing individual goals around cryptocurrency in addition to the group effort. Samsung’s securities company...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

PayPal Joins Coinbase's TRUST Network

Payments giant PayPal has joined Coinbase's Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network (TRUST). As a member of the group, PayPal will be one of 38 companies working on compliance with the rule. PayPal added crypto features in 2020 and presumably must comply with regulations as other crypto companies do. PayPal...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

BAE Systems Wins U.S. Army’s CATV Competition, Receives $278 Million Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme, and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support. The win further confirms BAE Systems as the industry leader in the design and production of military all-terrain vehicles for operations in harsh terrains and in the toughest weather conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005414/en/ BAE Systems Wins U.S. Army’s CATV Competition, Receives $278 Million Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
MILITARY
cryptobriefing.com

BlockFi Could Be Acquired by FTX.US for Only $15M: Report

BlockFi may be sold to FTX.US for as little as $15 million, claims a new report. The $240 million figure originally announced by both parties is contingent on BlockFi securing regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and pushing its client assets to $10 billion. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince...
STOCKS
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Fans Launch Campaign for Arrested Tornado Cash Developer

The crypto community has rallied behind the arrested Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev, raising over 2,000 signatures in a petition to raise awareness about his case and potentially free him. Over 50 people protested Pertsev's arrest on the Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday. Dutch authorities arrested Pertsev on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

3T-FourKites Partnership Offers Enhanced Cost and Sustainability Benefits to Customers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites® today announces that its carrier data will be used to enhance 3T’s global digital transport platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005400/en/ 3T-FourKites partnership offers enhanced cost and sustainability benefits to customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
