FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme, and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support. The win further confirms BAE Systems as the industry leader in the design and production of military all-terrain vehicles for operations in harsh terrains and in the toughest weather conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005414/en/ BAE Systems Wins U.S. Army’s CATV Competition, Receives $278 Million Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

MILITARY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO