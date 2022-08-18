Read full article on original website
Will Ethereum Be Vulnerable to Censorship After the Merge?
The Ethereum community is debating whether large validators may end up being forced to censor transactions following the Merge. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes transaction censorship would amount to an attack against the network. Some Ethereum projects have already started blacklisting sanctioned addresses. With the upgrade to Proof-of-Stake rapidly approaching,...
Samsung Working on South Korean Crypto Exchange
Samsung and other members of the Korea Financial Investment Association are constructing a crypto exchange. The major financial firm Mirae Asset Securities is also involved. Other participants have not been named. Those companies appear to be pursuing individual goals around cryptocurrency in addition to the group effort. Samsung’s securities company...
PayPal Joins Coinbase's TRUST Network
Payments giant PayPal has joined Coinbase's Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network (TRUST). As a member of the group, PayPal will be one of 38 companies working on compliance with the rule. PayPal added crypto features in 2020 and presumably must comply with regulations as other crypto companies do. PayPal...
The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal
The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
BAE Systems Wins U.S. Army’s CATV Competition, Receives $278 Million Contract
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme, and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support. The win further confirms BAE Systems as the industry leader in the design and production of military all-terrain vehicles for operations in harsh terrains and in the toughest weather conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005414/en/ BAE Systems Wins U.S. Army’s CATV Competition, Receives $278 Million Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
BlockFi Could Be Acquired by FTX.US for Only $15M: Report
BlockFi may be sold to FTX.US for as little as $15 million, claims a new report. The $240 million figure originally announced by both parties is contingent on BlockFi securing regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and pushing its client assets to $10 billion. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince...
Riddle&Code Is Taking the Next Step Towards Web3 Product Focus and the Launch of the RDDL Network With the Announcement of New CEO John Calian
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Riddle&Code GmbH is pleased to announce John Calian as the new CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005122/en/ John Calian (Photo: Business Wire)
Crypto Fans Launch Campaign for Arrested Tornado Cash Developer
The crypto community has rallied behind the arrested Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev, raising over 2,000 signatures in a petition to raise awareness about his case and potentially free him. Over 50 people protested Pertsev's arrest on the Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday. Dutch authorities arrested Pertsev on August...
3T-FourKites Partnership Offers Enhanced Cost and Sustainability Benefits to Customers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites® today announces that its carrier data will be used to enhance 3T’s global digital transport platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005400/en/ 3T-FourKites partnership offers enhanced cost and sustainability benefits to customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Euro zone business activity contracted for second straight month in Aug -flash PMI
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Business activity in the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to cut spending while supply constraints also hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday.
