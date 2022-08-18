Read full article on original website
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive
One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
Lafourche Firemen complete Clandestine training
Firemen at the Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 completed a 40 hour Clandestine Lab Response and Processing Training course. The training was led by Jake Felton, owner of MERIT Training Program, the nation’s finest and most thorough training for clandestine lab training and certification. “This type of the training...
HPD announces recent promotions
The Houma Police Department would like to announce some recent promotions within the agency. The officers promoted have a total combined 103 years of service. At the Houma Police Department, we strive to serve our community with the utmost professionalism by providing effective, efficient, and courteous services to those living and working in the City of Houma. With that in mind, the following promotions took place on August 21, 2022.
Sheriff Craig Webre suffers ‘medical emergency’
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the news this morning the Sheriff Craig Webre has suffered a medical emergency:. “We are asking everyone to keep Sheriff Craig Webre in your thoughts as he suffered a medical emergency overnight and is currently under a doctor’s care. His family is requesting privacy and understanding, and they are requesting no visitors so he can rest. While we cannot share any further details at this time, Sheriff Webre will address his condition at a later date when possible. Get well soon, Sheriff!”
Body of man reported overboard in Houma Navigational Canal found
The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday morning. Watchstanders at...
Temporary closure scheduled for Tiger Drive Bridge
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Tiger Drive Bridge will temporarily close this week to undergo further evaluation. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the entire bridge will be shut down to motorists. Per Officials, the evaluation should be completed in one day, however weather conditions may force the road closure to extend into Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Grace Ann Thibodaux
Grace Ann Thibodaux, 76, a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 19, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana at a later date.
Did you say Mardi Gras?! Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is Open for Membership
Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is officially open for membership!. The 77th-year sign-up days are Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the club’s float building on recreation drive. Dues are $45 per family and each family should participate in two fundraisers. Members must live in the Montegut, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Bourg, or Chauvin areas and riders must be in first, second, third, or fourth grade.
TPSO participates in community events
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the Sheriff’s Office participation in two worthwhile community events that occurred last week. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of being invited to take part in the Nicholls State University Welcome Back Day. The event took place on the campus of NSU on Monday, August 15, 2022, and was filled with local organizations and businesses, as well as many of our Public Safety partners. The event was a great opportunity to interact with students, staff, and faculty. We wish everyone a great school year!
Linda Vincent
On August 11, 2022, Linda Kenneson Vincent passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 83 after a brief illness. A service will be held in her honor at The First United Methodist Church in Houma, Louisiana on August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception immediately following.
Circus Spectacular to make appearance in Thibodaux
The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!
Lorio foundation makes donation to LPPL
Lafourche Parish Public Library announced a donation from the Lorio Foundation. “We would like to give a huge thank you to the Lorio Foundation for awarding the Lafourche Parish Public Library a $9,000 grant to help repair and replace sections of the Thibodaux Branch Library’s copper awning, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida,” reads a statement from the library.
Missions On Wheels accepting donations
Hurricane Ida’s one year anniversary is quickly approaching and cities across the bayou region are still feeling the effects of the catastrophic storm. Missions on Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing relief to victims of natural disasters are still working diligently to support residents of Southeast Louisiana. Missions...
LPPL to host Japanese Club Interest Meeting
The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced a Japanese Club Interest Meeting will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held to discuss the interest in various topics including Japanese language, literature, culture, manga, and anime, to access interest in a monthly club meeting.
CrossFit HomeBrew offers Six Week Fitness Program
Looking to start your fitness journey? Lace up your tennis shoes and meet your fitness goals with CrossFit HomeBrew! The Houma based fitness gym is accepting registration for its Six Week Fitness and Nutrition Program. Kicking off on Saturday, September 3, the fitness program was developed to educate and provide...
Annabelle Cavalier
Annabelle Pinel Cavalier, age 81, passed away Monday August 22, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Montegut. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut Wednesday August 24, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
