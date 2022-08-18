The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the news this morning the Sheriff Craig Webre has suffered a medical emergency:. “We are asking everyone to keep Sheriff Craig Webre in your thoughts as he suffered a medical emergency overnight and is currently under a doctor’s care. His family is requesting privacy and understanding, and they are requesting no visitors so he can rest. While we cannot share any further details at this time, Sheriff Webre will address his condition at a later date when possible. Get well soon, Sheriff!”

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO