New technology aids Dickinson County dispatchers in helping others
New technological developments are giving 911 dispatch centers more tools to help responders save lives. One of these tools allows dispatchers to see what is going on at the scene of a call, while another helps pinpoint the location of a caller even when that person has no idea where they are.
Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects
Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
Boil water advisory rescinded for Sundowner West
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Public water suppliers in...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
SPONSORED: Twin Valley USD 240 seeks administrative assistant
Twin Valley USD 240 is accepting applications for an Administrative Assistant at our District Office located in downtown Bennington. General office duties – data entry, filing, make copies, fax machine. Generate and maintain district level reports, forms, applications. Maintain food service district/state reporting, deposits, daily reconciliation. Maintain district website...
SPONSORED: Cloud County hiring corrections officers
The Cloud County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to fill 4 corrections officers’ positions. If you are a person who enjoys clear set daily objectives in an ever-changing environment, then come join our highly motivated team with chances for advancement, specialized training; and rewarding personal growth. This exciting career path offers an opportunity that few jobs do, to make a direct impact on people’s lives, that leads to a feeling of belonging and pride in something bigger than one’s self. So, if you’re looking to make a difference in your life, your community and world, make your first step be with the Cloud County Corrections team.
KS Supreme Court appoints Abilene's Johnson to ed committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Leann Johnson and reappointed Cathy Shroeder to three-year terms on the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee. Johnson is court administrator for the city of Abilene. Shroeder is court clerk for the city of Goddard. They will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beck, Aaron Lewis; 35; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of prop/serv;<$1500 3 business...
Health department plans lunch roundtable for HR personnel, execs
Are you a human resources representative or executive at your company?. The Saline County Health Department is hosting a Healthy Workplace Roundtable on Thursday for HR representatives and executives. This is an open forum discussion designed to share best practices, policies, ideas, and information surrounding keeping a workplace healthy. The...
West Salina park restroom damaged; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after a restroom in a west Salina park was damaged early Sunday. Officers were sent to Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 8 a.m. for a welfare check. While they were in route, a City of Salina employee reported that the person on whom the officers were to conduct the welfare check had allegedly damaged a park restroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Salina attorney Zimmerman receives award from KWAA
Local attorney Ann Zimmerman recently was honored by the Kansas Women Attorneys Association (KWAA). Zimmerman received the Carol Foreman Medal of Civility during the organization's 33rd annual conference in July. The award is presented to a KWAA member "who has consistently carried out their professional actions and duties as a lawyer or judge with civility, ethics, and respect for others at all times; and who unequivocally serves as an example of dignity and honor to the profession," according to information from the organization.
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
Nevada man left with injuries after Saline Co. crash
SALINA (KSNT) – A Nevada man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 135 near Salina. A truck was headed Northbound on I-135 about 9 miles south of Salina, when the driver overcorrected and crashed at 9:20 p.m. Friday. The vehicle veered off the right lane, and the driver overcorrected but veered […]
Buhler man dies in crash
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
Driver hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 International Truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, Las Vegas, Nevada, was northbound on Interstate 135 nine miles south of Salina. The truck left the roadway to the...
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 13-19
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HORR, JASON SCOTT; 42; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Minibike drivers lead police on chase through part of south Salina
Two minibike drivers were arrested after they led police on a chase through part of south Salina Friday afternoon. At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, an officer in the 2400 block of Edward Street observed drivers on a red minibike and a black minibike headed southbound in the middle of the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the minibike drivers turned into Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and kept going.
