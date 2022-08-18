Friday night for the Luverne Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs was full of hard hits and some unsportsmanlike conduct in one of Crenshaw County’s biggest rivalries. In-between flags thrown by the referees, and injured player stops, the Bulldogs dominated the score board the first three quarters and with 31 points at the end of the night, claimed bragging rights for the year. The Tigers were able to put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter.

2 DAYS AGO