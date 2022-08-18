ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wtvy.com

Amid feeding scandal high level official retires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan Department of Leisure Services manager is leaving amid corruption allegations in a feeding program under his leadership. Assistant Director Roy Kitts will retire on October 1, according to an email City Manager Kevin Cowper sent to commissioners late Thursday. Kitts routinely approved paperwork for...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
WSFA

Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
GEORGIANA, AL
WSFA

Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wdhn.com

Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
luvernejournal.com

Brantley VS Luverne Video Clip Reel

Friday night for the Luverne Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs was full of hard hits and some unsportsmanlike conduct in one of Crenshaw County’s biggest rivalries. In-between flags thrown by the referees, and injured player stops, the Bulldogs dominated the score board the first three quarters and with 31 points at the end of the night, claimed bragging rights for the year. The Tigers were able to put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter.

