(CBS DETROIT) — A Lansing couple is heading to trial after embezzling more than $400,000 from a dealership, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Amanda Root is charged with two counts of embezzlement $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000 and four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Justin Root is also charged with four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Officials say between 2016 and 2017, Amanda Root stole the money from the Glenn Buege Buick GMC dealership in Lansing, where she worked. The couple did not claim the additional income on their taxes. Officials say Judge Cynthia Ward determined that there was enough evidence to send the charges to the Ingham County Circuit Court. “I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO