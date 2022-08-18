Read full article on original website
WNEM
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
nbc25news.com
Lansing couple to stand trial for alleged embezzlement from local car dealership
LANSING, Mich. - A Lansing couple will go to trial on multiple felony charges after allegedly embezzling from a local car dealership, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Amanda Root was employed at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing in accounts receivable and accounts payable. The Department of Attorney General...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Green agrees to resign from Flint school board after alleged assault of colleague
FLINT, MI -- Danielle Green, the former Flint Board of Education President that allegedly assaulted another board member, will resign from her seat as a condition of a plea agreement with the City of Flint. Green, who must submit her resignation effective Friday, Aug. 26, appeared in Genesee District Court...
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
Lansing Couple Heading To Trial For Embezzlement
(CBS DETROIT) — A Lansing couple is heading to trial after embezzling more than $400,000 from a dealership, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Amanda Root is charged with two counts of embezzlement $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000 and four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Justin Root is also charged with four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Officials say between 2016 and 2017, Amanda Root stole the money from the Glenn Buege Buick GMC dealership in Lansing, where she worked. The couple did not claim the additional income on their taxes. Officials say Judge Cynthia Ward determined that there was enough evidence to send the charges to the Ingham County Circuit Court. “I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff detectives searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park just after 6:00 p.m....
Man who killed two women in mid-Michigan pleads guilty but mentally ill
Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
1 arrested after drag race became police chase at speeds up to 150 mph in Genesee County
A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after leading cops on a dangerous high speed chase through Flint, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
nbc25news.com
Animal control officials seek information on abandoned dog
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned Sunday. New links: GCSO students display artwork, proceeds from auction goes to Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton. According to the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, an officer responded to the scene...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
abc12.com
Deal allowing Judge Farah to retire amid allegations may remain secret
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of the details contained in an agreement allowing Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah to retire after a sexual assault investigation likely will remain a secret. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which holds judges accountable for misconduct, legally is required to keep much of its business...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
nbc25news.com
City of Flint lowers flag to honor former City Councilmember Michael J. Sarginson
FLINT, Mich.— The flag at Flint City Hall will fly at half-mast this week to honor former Eighth Ward City Councilmember Michael J. Sarginson. “Working with Michael Sarginson was a pleasure,” Mayor Neeley said. “He was a true steward of the community. One of my fondest memories of him is of the time we spent together cutting grass in neighborhoods in both of our wards.”
WILX-TV
Clinton County K-9 finds large stash of marijuana, cash during traffic stop
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County K-9 scored quite a bust for the Sheriff’s Office. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Smokey had sniffed out a large stash of marijuana and what appears to be thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop. “Smokey...
