ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Denver, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Pendleton, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Food Festival#Dance#Erie County Fair#Buffalo Bills#The Denver Broncos#Puerto Rican#Hispanic#Western New York
Power 93.7 WBLK

Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York

The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
WIBX 950

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets

Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
DUNKIRK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
2 On Your Side

U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Scattered showers and thundery downpours continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thundershowers off and on through Tuesday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with flooding possible. Mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday. MONDAY. EVENING: Variably cloudy. A few...
WKBW-TV

Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being. "Its important to the community because this event sends a sense...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye

Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy