Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
Fans Love This Bills Mafia Demolition Derby Car [PHOTOS]
The Erie County Fair has come to an end after it's very successful twelve day run in Hamburg, New York. The weather was mostly decent for the fun of the fair and after two long pandemic years, it sure was good to get back to the fair. From the concerts...
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets
Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Passion to Profits: Local baker shows Buffalo pride through cookies
Like most small businesses, Jaime Berebko started out small, baking cookies in her kitchen after work.
U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
WKBW-TV
Scattered showers and thundery downpours continue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thundershowers off and on through Tuesday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with flooding possible. Mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday. MONDAY. EVENING: Variably cloudy. A few...
WKBW-TV
Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being. "Its important to the community because this event sends a sense...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Meet Wake Up’s Chelsea Lovell!
Originally from New York City, Chelsea came to Buffalo from our sister station in Elmira, WETM.
WKBW-TV
Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on September 14
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on September 14. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store. "The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity...
