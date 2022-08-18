ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars. At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax....
appenmedia.com

Fulton County recruiting Roswell residents to work polls

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is hosting a poll worker recruitment fair Sept. 6. The purpose behind the effort is to help the Fulton County Board of Elections find Roswell residents who are interested in training to work the polls on Election Day or during early voting. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 220 at Roswell City Hall.
appenmedia.com

Forsyth Schools proposes changes to public participation at board meetings

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education will consider approving two policies in September dealing with public participation in board meetings and its rules of conduct. The proposed policies come after passage of Senate Bill 588, which requires all local school boards in the state to...
appenmedia.com

Beginning Wheel Pottery at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

Tuesdays 4:00-6:00pm, August 16 – September 20 2022 (6 weeks) Thursdays 4:00-6:00pm August 18 – September 22, 2022 (6 weeks) Thursdays 6:30-8:30pm August 18 – September 22, 2022 (6 weeks) Beginning students will learn the basic principles of making pottery forms on the wheel. Beginners will learn...
appenmedia.com

Deputies investigate ATM burglary attempt

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reports say three men attempted to break into an ATM at the PNC Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road Aug. 8. According to the incident report, video from the bank shows three men arriving in a green Toyota van at about 4:45 a.m. and attempting to open the ATM with a crowbar and hammer.
appenmedia.com

Fulton schools focus on safety, discipline issues

ATLANTA — New rules for the new school year are in place as the Fulton County School System navigates a return to the first typical school year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education, district leaders...
appenmedia.com

Pet of the Week: Rose

You can count on Rose (ID# 50369264) to be just as lovely, gentle and sweet as her name. A beautiful dog, inside and out, she is a big fan of affection from people. Physical touch, aka lots of pets and kisses, is Rose's love language. It's easy to adore this...
appenmedia.com

Wire fraud reported in Johns Creek totaling over $150,000

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman may be out $150,000 after she noticed that someone had transferred a large share of her Fidelity stock assets into an E*Trade brokerage account that had been created in her name. The trading account, she said, had been set up using her Social Security number and other information.
appenmedia.com

Johns Creek hosts MLB Play Ball event

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek hosted this year’s MLB Play Ball event Aug. 20 at Ocee Park. The hour-long free event is for children of all ages and is designed to focus on the fun nature of baseball while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle for kids.
