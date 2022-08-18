ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

Small Central Texas businesses share their struggles

KILLEEN, Texas — Small businesses are fighting the good fight in Central Texas. No matter the industry, businesses have been affected in some way since the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Bureau Census found in their Small Business Pulse Survey a large negative effect from COVID-19 for the majority (51.4%)...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Stephen F. Austin State University considers joining a university system

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school. The university, in Nacogdoches,...
News Channel 25

Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
News Channel 25

Heavy rains possible Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — For the first time in what seems like forever, heavy rains will be possible across all of Central Texas. Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later on today, in particular from Lunch time to the middle of the afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Blessing Boxes help community across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Blessing Boxes are one way to help the community in need, and a Bryan woman is creating these boxes to bless her neighbors now. The boxes are micro-pantries that include non-perishable food items, toiletries, and encouragement cards. People can adopt the boxes and maintain them in...
News Channel 25

Rain chances at the start of our week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!. Another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Looks like those rain chances will go about like Saturday did, with most of that occurring to the east of I-35. More widespread showers and storms possible on Monday. Most of Central Texas will see at least a bit of rain with some areas seeing heavier amounts!
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Humid weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!. A muggy weekend ahead with slight rain and storm chances possible Saturday afternoon. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both today and Sunday. More rain/storm chances on Sunday and through the rest of the week. The best rain chances will...
