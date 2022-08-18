ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
WPG Talk Radio

Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a...
GLASSBORO, NJ
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live

Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

