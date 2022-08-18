Read full article on original website
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Stafford Police Chief Says One Key Factor will Help to Build Community Relations in New Jersey
Communication is a key facet of almost all aspects of our daily lives with everything we do professionally, at home, with family, friends, etc. When know what's going on, we can understand better, and that goes both ways. It may sound like a negative connotation but this method could be...
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
2-year-old struck by train at New Jersey amusement park
Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Toddler, 2, struck by train at Hope, NJ amusement park in critical condition
HOPE — A 2-year-old toddler is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a train at a family amusement and water park. State police Sgt. Philip Curry said that the hit happened at the Land of Make Believe around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The small child was hit by a train inside the amusement park.
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
