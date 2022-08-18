ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TCSO deputy shares tips on how to stay safe while away at college

By Shea Smith
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI7uK_0hMYje6R00

While safety is a top priority at area schools, it is also important for those heading off to college to have a safety plan.

Many students may live alone for the first time or find themselves studying late at night and walking home alone.

But as 2 News Oklahoma found out, there are some things students can do to make sure they're not a target of predators.

Deputy Take is the main self-defense instructor for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. She's been teaching self-defense classes across Tulsa for two years.

As students head off to college, Deputy Take shared some advice on how to stay safe.

"Always be aware of what's around you. If there’s someone close by, you’re not used to seeing, or the same person over and over. Also, things that are not there. if you’re going to a college campus, do they have emergency phones, do they have well-lit areas,” says Take.

She says to keep your eyes and ears open.

"Keep your phone out of your face. If you do wear earbuds, like most of us do when we're at the gym or out running, I recommend keeping one out or turning down the volume low enough where you can hear your surroundings."

She says there are apps you can use on your phone that can track your location while you go from point A to point B. Deputy Take says she would recommend carrying pepper spray but get training on how to use it.

"When your adrenaline is up, you’re going to lose the motor skills that you do have and you may accidentally spray yourself with it.”

She says whether you're in a store, parking lot, or on a walk, if something or someone seems out of the ordinary, get loud. She says predators specifically look for quiet, non-confrontational people.

"I know a lot of time, women don’t want to make a scene. they don’t want people to think they're being unreasonable, throw that out the window. get seen.”

And never hesitate to call law enforcement.

"At the end of the day, if it’s literally me sitting at your car, waiting for you to get into it, and that’s 10 seconds out of my day, it beats whatever the alternative could have been."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcso
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Glenpool school bus crash, no suspected injuries at this time

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school bus with students has been involved in a crash near, 151st and Highway 75. The media contact for Glenpool Police Mandy Vavrinak says, “At this time, there are no suspected injuries. Glenpool Police have responded and this is currently a very active scene.”
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy