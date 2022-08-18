ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

By Peter Yankowski
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 117

Jojo Smith
4d ago

this sounds rather damning but have we separated this out enough to know we are comparing apples to apples. If people comply with police there is no reason to use force so let's take ALL the complying individuals out of this study and then compare.

Reply(12)
37
Mike Lanzoni
4d ago

did this report also include a study results of WHY this is? Could it be because white people maybe don't give the cops a hard time, or don't try to run away as much, or don't shot at the cops as much, or don't have as many illegal guns on them?? What's the reasons ?? Ask the cops involved.

Reply(15)
19
JoeA4SS
3d ago

The genius that wrote this race bait article left out the most important part….percentage of who resists the police and simply do not comply to commands. Wouldn’t need to escalate if you just listen! Regardless of color. Shocker!

Reply(6)
6
Related
Register Citizen

Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT

NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting

HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hartford, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
ctexaminer.com

Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case

It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Register Citizen

Hartford police investigating overnight shooting

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Shooting#White People#Ct#Hispanic
Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury law that liquor stores be 2,000 feet apart called ‘arbitrary.’ Why leaders want to keep it

DANBURY - The 2,000-foot distance required between liquor stores has been part of the city’s zoning for as long as most people can remember. And that’s the way Danbury leaders want to keep it, despite a renewed effort to change that law by an attorney who sued the city 18 years ago when Stew Leonard’s was denied permission to locate a liquor store just a few addresses down from its Federal Road supermarket.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Greater New Haven anti-hunger agency finds itself in need

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Who’s going to provide emergency assistance for an agency that exists solely to provide emergency food assistance to Greater New Haven families — and has done so since 1968?. At a time of steep inflation and serious...
News 12

Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home

Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
branfordseven.com

Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Connecticut from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy