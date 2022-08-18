Read full article on original website
SFGate
Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’
Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere...
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan
The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
SFGate
Mick Jagger Manages to Sing Along to ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay Show Without Weeping
Mick Jagger treated himself to a spot of Coldplay last night, sharing a video of him bellowing along to the iconic tearjerker “Fix You” at the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday, Aug. 21. By the looks of the video, Jagger had quite the view...
