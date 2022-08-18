ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
SFGate

‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts

“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...

