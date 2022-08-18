Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis

Read full article on original website
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron surge in patients on dialysis
In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose in adults with kidney failure who were on dialysis enhanced patients' protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron-dominant period. A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.
Opioid Prescriptions for US Patients With Cancer, Non-Cancer Pain Falls, Study Results Show
Analysis looks at those with arthritis, chronic pain, headaches, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain between 2012 and 2019. The number of individuals in the United States who are privately insured and are prescribed opioid medication for cancer pain and non-cancer-related chronic pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to the results of a study conducted by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan and published in PLOS ONE.1.
Transplant candidates' thoughts about tradeoffs of shorter wait time for lower quality kidneys
Approximately 20% of deceased donor kidneys are discarded each year in the United States, but a recent study in CJASN indicates that many patients on the transplant waitlist would prefer accepting such lower quality kidneys in return for a shorter waiting time. For the study, Sanjay Mehrotra, Ph.D. (Northwestern University)...
Caring for the dialysis patient
Renal failure affects the body much more than being unable to make urine and filter plasma. Long term effects of renal failure can create hidden consequences if we give a certain medication or give a fluid bolus unnecessarily. What types of things do we need to consider in someone with...
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Removing A Skin Tag At Home
Unlike popping a pimple, skin tags are a bit more delicate. If you're considering at-home removal of a skin tag, there are risks to be aware of before doing so.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
