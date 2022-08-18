ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
WSFA

Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
wdhn.com

Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
wdhn.com

Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
wtvy.com

Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
wtvy.com

Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
wdhn.com

UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning

UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Headland hosts Under the Oaks for end of summer fun

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Under the Oaks is a free outdoor festival put on by the Headland Main Street Committee. 2022′s Under the Oaks has been the fourth season of the six-month long event. The August 19 installment featured a live performance from local band Mama Try’d. Local businesses and...
WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wtvy.com

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...
WMBB

Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]

