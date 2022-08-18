Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted in deadly 2021 crash 00:27

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.

Prosecutors said in October 2021 , Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.

Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.

A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.

Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.

The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.