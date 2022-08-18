ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts reports 8,224 new COVID cases, 47 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,224 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 47 additional deaths reported.

New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.84%, which is down from the last report by 0.21%.

As of August 18, there are 176 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 64 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,830,211. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,025.

There were 117,195 total new tests reported.

