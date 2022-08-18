Read full article on original website
Jules35
4d ago
I think it’s easy to see hers and her accomplices future. In and out of jail and a life of violence and poverty. Let’s hope she can get on some long term contraception we do not need anyone with her life choices having children. Very sad actually.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces gun charges after Bettendorf traffic stop
Bettendorf Police say a 53-year-old Davenport suspect who faces charges for having a gun has a background of felony convictions. Donnell Hargrove faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police: 18-year-old slashed, stabbed victim who needed 24 stitches
An 18-year-old Eldridge man faces two felony charges after police say he injured another person, who required 24 stitches, in a fight. Thadis Boutwell faces charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, court records say. About 10 p.m. July 25 on Manor Drive...
KWQC
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery
Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced for bank robbery
A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery,. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced August 18 to 65 months in prison for bank robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner will serve three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were called to the...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for owning firearms
Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. The man who became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctor Anthony Fauci, is retiring. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. Updated: 6 hours ago. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short...
KCJJ
Iowa City teen arrested for alleged sale of marijuana and fake narcotics
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody on warrants stemming from the illegal sale of narcotics. Members of the Iowa City Police Department reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Cascade Lane on February 18th. 18-year-old Libby Frantz of 2nd Avenue and an unnamed co-defendant delivered 14 grams of the drug during the incident.
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
Davenport man gets over 5 years in prison for June 2021 bank robbery
On Thursday, Aug. 18, a Davenport man was sentenced to 65 months in prison for robbing a credit union just over a year ago. The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Ascentra Credit Union located on 1800 North Brady St. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, passed...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
KCJJ
Iowa City man faces weapons charges after driving wrong way
An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a driving error brought him to the attention of police. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dolan Morrison of Kountry Lane entered a do-not-enter traffic way near Capitol and Washington Streets just before 1:15 am Sunday. When officers made contact with him, the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up marijuana on Morrison’s person, and three loaded weapons were also found. Police say one of the weapons pertained to Morrison.
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests
WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
KCJJ
Intoxicated theft suspect tried to outrun Iowa City Police on bicycle
Iowa City Police say a theft suspect unsuccessfully tried to outrun them on a bicycle. According to arrest records, 56-year-old Todd Baggott of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was captured on video stealing a bottle of Johnnie Walker valued at $55.99 from the Waterfront Hy-Vee just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Officers located Baggott just after 5:15 that night drinking an open container of alcohol on his bicycle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Court. Baggott reportedly refused officers’ commands to stop, instead pedaling away.
KCJJ
Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop
A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
KCJJ
IC Police: Intoxicated Mt. Pleasant man tried to break into car he thought was his own
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say tried to break into a car that he erroneously believed was his own. Officers were called to the parking lot of 402 South Gilbert Street just before 2:45 Saturday morning for a male trying to break into a vehicle. Investigators say they arrived to find 21-year-old Dalton Moyle of Mt. Pleasant kicking the driver’s side door of a car, leaving muddy footprints on the window and a dent in the door. Moyle allegedly began yelling at the officers, claiming the car was his. He reportedly continued the claims even after police ran the license plate and proved otherwise.
