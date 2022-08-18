An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a driving error brought him to the attention of police. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dolan Morrison of Kountry Lane entered a do-not-enter traffic way near Capitol and Washington Streets just before 1:15 am Sunday. When officers made contact with him, the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up marijuana on Morrison’s person, and three loaded weapons were also found. Police say one of the weapons pertained to Morrison.

21 HOURS AGO