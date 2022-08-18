BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a pretty hot day, though not that humid. Highs were in the 80s to low 90s. Burlington hit 92 degrees, though the record is 94. Sunday will be another very warm day, and also a bit more humid. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, though most of the region will remain dry. A slow-moving low pressure system will start to approach the region Monday. It’s a little iffy as to where any thunderstorms will develop. At this point, the best chance for any thunderstorms will be in New York. Most of Vermont and New Hampshire may have partly sunny skies. Stay tuned.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO