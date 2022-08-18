ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing...
WCAX

Early voting ends in New York

A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. The money will be used for end-of-life care for patients and their families. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

New Yorkers vote Tuesday in summer’s 2nd primary election

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s second primary of the summer is Tuesday. In New York’s North Country, the race to watch is who will fill the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik this fall. Voters had the option to cast their ballots early...
ELECTIONS
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a pretty hot day, though not that humid. Highs were in the 80s to low 90s. Burlington hit 92 degrees, though the record is 94. Sunday will be another very warm day, and also a bit more humid. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, though most of the region will remain dry. A slow-moving low pressure system will start to approach the region Monday. It’s a little iffy as to where any thunderstorms will develop. At this point, the best chance for any thunderstorms will be in New York. Most of Vermont and New Hampshire may have partly sunny skies. Stay tuned.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
SHOREHAM, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
ACCIDENTS
WCAX

Teen arrested on Northern New York stabbing

A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actors visit with fans at return of ‘Trekonderoga’. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Star Trek" fans beamed into Ticonderoga, New York, over the weekend for a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a motorcyclist killed in a crash in St. Albans was driving at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a helmet. It happened on Maquam Shore Road at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Ryea Jr., 23,...
SAINT ALBANS, ME

