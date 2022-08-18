Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization
CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award
ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive
(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue. "We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
BIDS gets comments on potential public defender office in 11th Judicial District
PITTSBURG — The State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services received comments from two attorneys on Saturday afternoon during a hearing on whether a public defender office should be opened in the 11th Judicial District. Two BIDS board members, Patricia Hudgins and Richard Ney, attended the public hearing at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Warner, Pillion visit joint military-civilian free clinic, highlight region’s health challenges
WISE — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and state Sen. Todd Pillion highlighted medical challenges facing Southwest Virginia on Monday against the backdrop of a joint military-civilian free clinic near Wise. Pillion, Warner and The Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson toured the Innovative Readiness Training/Move Mountains Medical Mission...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gavin Newsom vetoed safe injection bill. Now he owns California’s overdose crisis
As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile.
Comments / 0