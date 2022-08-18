ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization

CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms

(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions

(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award

ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive

(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alabama investing in safety of state troopers

(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
