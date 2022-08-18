Read full article on original website
Blanche Mcleod
3d ago
Otto Tucker became an NAACP Attorney, and represented a relative, in a small racist town,in VA for "talking too loud", in the 60's.
3
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom Handy
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
New Racial Incidents Alert system to be discussed following vandalisms at church
Kingdom Celebration Center, a non-denominational church in Gambrills, has been a recent target of two vandalism incidents with racist graffiti.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
fox5dc.com
Barry Farm redevelopment project to begin in September
WASHINGTON - Long-awaited construction in Southeast D.C. will finally begin. This week the District’s Mayor announced the ground breaking for phase one of Barry Farm redevelopment will begin in September 2022. This is big news for a lot of people in the greater D.C. area, but that news also...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
alextimes.com
Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street
Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well. That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.
wvpublic.org
Jefferson County Commission Sparks Backlash After Rejecting NAACP Resolution
Citizens of Jefferson County made their voices heard at a county commission meeting Thursday night after a proposed resolution condemning white supremacy was rejected from the agenda. A group of about 70 protestors stood outside the Charles Town Library, which is the building that houses county commission meetings. Many among...
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
alxnow.com
Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town
Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
