A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO