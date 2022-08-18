Read full article on original website
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
WINKNEWS.com
Jasmine Battle makes first court appearance, accused of downtown Fort Myers shooting
Jasmine Battle, 29, accused of firing shots into a busy crowd in downtown Fort Myers, made her first court appearance on Sunday. Police said Battle is responsible for the shooting in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 14 that left one person injured. The judge ruled that Battle will be held...
fox13news.com
St. Pete woman arrested for murder after boyfriend's body was found inside apartment, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they arrested a murder victim's girlfriend after he was found dead Friday. Sunday, police identified 24-year-old Rhiannon Cole Spicer as a person of interest. Later that day, they said she turned herself in and now faces a second-degree murder charge. According to...
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
Deputies ID man who struck deputy with machete, officials say
Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
celebsbar.com
Florida High School Teacher Arrested & Accused Of Hiding Missing Child In Her Home
A high school teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with custodial interference after allegedly hiding a child in her home days after he was reported missing by his parents. The teacher has been identified as 31-year-old Kelly Simpson (pictured in her mugshot, above). Simpson was arrested in the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash
A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
capecops.com
DUI Enforcement Operation to be Conducted August 20th, 2022
(August 20, 2022) - The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement operation today, August 20th, 2022. This is part of our continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways in Cape Coral.
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
Missing St. Pete woman found safe in Tampa, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
