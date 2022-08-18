ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
capecops.com

DUI Enforcement Operation to be Conducted August 20th, 2022

(August 20, 2022) - The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement operation today, August 20th, 2022. This is part of our continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL

