kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
Tooele, UT
West Valley City, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Kamas, UT
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
ABC4

SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman.  At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
KUTV

3 children pulled from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a truck that rolled into the water at a Summit County lake Monday afternoon. The incident began when a family was loading kayaks into a vehicle at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir...
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Gephardt Daily

Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
KUTV

2 drivers in critical condition after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday evening in Provo Canyon, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Vivian Park on Highway 189. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded the scene...
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

