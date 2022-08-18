Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks
The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
State of Iowa suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses...
Agriculture Online
Crop tour finds Ohio soy, corn worse than last year
NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ohio corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year but higher than the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Monday. Ohio corn yields were projected at 174.17 bushels per acre (bpa), the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improved U.S. weather, higher S.American planting
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday, with forecasts of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and expectations of higher South American planting weighing on the market. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. "Unless China emerges as...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at six-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; wheat extends climb
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rise on short-covering, bargain buying
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, with short-covering and bargain buying in focus after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest level since February last week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said export inspections of wheat totaled 594,273 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. That was in line with trade forecasts of 250,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 17-1/4 cents higher at $7.88-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 17-3/4 cents at $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10-3/4 cents to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders union UGA on Monday cut Ukraine's 2022 combined grain and oilseeds crop forecast to 64.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 69.4 million due to a smaller-than-expected harvested area caused by the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm but improved U.S. weather caps gains; corn down
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Monday, supported by bargain-buying, although expectations of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest limited gains. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 1-4 cents, soybeans up 8-14, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday:. WHEAT - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease on firmer U.S....
Agriculture Online
Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm
In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans firm, corn flat with crop weather in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged up on Monday and corn was flat as the market assessed chances for more beneficial rain in the Midwest this week, while awaiting results from a grain industry field tour. Wheat also ticked higher, recovering further from a six-month low struck last week.
Agriculture Online
Grain prices end on a high note | Monday August 22, 2022
At today's close, September corn futures are unchanged from midday and settled at $6.32. September soybeans closed up 38¢ at $15.26. Wheat prices are also up. CBOT is up 15¢. KC wheat is up 19¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 14¢. The crop progress report is coming...
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 22, 2022
As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 99%. USDA says 75% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 79%. Read the full article here.
