Florence residents express concerns over proposed pot dispensary

Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest. Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee. Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday. Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their...
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions
The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield.
Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court. Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment...
Springfield City Council discuss Court Square Urban Renewal amendment
The Springfield City Council discussed an amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno Monday in a public hearing.
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor living conditions.
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
Back-to-school drive began distribution of 500 student supply bags in Chicopee
A back-to-school supply drive that started three years ago, made an appearance in Chicopee today.
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
1 person, 4 cats safe after fire on East Alvord Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at 105 East Alvord Street Saturday morning.
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
This week, we're getting answers with John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, on upcoming induction of the hall of fame's class of 2022, how visitors to the hall are reacting to the $25 million in renovations and improvements, and remembering Bill Russell.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Crews respond to fire on East Alvord Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to East Alvord Street Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after 8 a.m. and saw heavy smoke still coming out of the building. “We were dispatched around 7 a.m. for a reported structure...
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
