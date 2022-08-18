Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Big second quarter lifts Bobcats over Panthers
The Phil Campbell Bobcats dominated their neighbors to the south, the Hackleburg Panthers, winning 36-8 in the season opener. The Bobcats, powered by a strong run game and opportunistic passing game, overcame an early score by their rival and 16 penalties for 160 yards. Phil Campbell and Hackleburg is an...
Franklin County Times
Golden Tigers drop season opener to Grissom Tigers
The Russellville varsity football team faced the Grissom Tigers at Huntsville’s Milton Frank Stadium to start the 2022 season, and the Golden Tigers fell in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools by a 34-21 final score. The 7A Grissom team, coming off a 3-7 record...
Franklin County Times
Red Bay gets first win over Hamilton
This past Friday was a night to remember for the Red Bay Tigers, as they won their first on-field game against the Hamilton Aggies 22-20. Prior to this past year, Red Bay and Hamilton had not met on the field since 1983. The Tigers lost this past year’s matchup and got a COVID forfeit win the year before.
Franklin County Times
Tharptown wins season opener in new coach’s debut
It was the perfect ending to a long week for first-year Tharptown head coach Jacob Hamilton, as his Wildcats upended the Shoals Christian Flame 28-14. Not only did he have to prepare and practice the game plan with his team, Hamilton had to learn to juggle the things many don’t think about at the outset of a new head coaching job – making sure the lights are working, making sure players are eligible, making sure the grass is cut and the field is painted. To top all that off, his school had to abruptly close early on game day because of water issues stemming from a leak and delayed repairs from the West Lawrence Water Authority.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2004, Nicole (Nix) Henderson
“I decided to enter because, I remember, there was scholarship money available. I knew I wanted to go to UNA, and they had a full scholarship opportunity if you won. I thought, ‘I’ll give that a shot. What do I have to lose?’”. What indeed. As Franklin...
Franklin County Times
Watermelon Festival announces contest winners
After a full weekend of festivities, another Franklin County Watermelon Festival is in the books. From vendors and craftsman, to the car show and contests, to live music and more, the festival boasted something for everyone. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Extension have announced the winners...
Cullman woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
realtysouth.com
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
Princess Lillie remembered with butterfly release
CULLMAN, Ala. – The staff of Cullman Internal Medicine and the family of Lillie Handley, 8, of Holly Pond, who passed away last August following a long battle with cancer, organized a memorial butterfly release on Thursday, Aug. 18, in Lillie’s memory. Butterflies were a favorite of Lillie’s, along with princesses and red lipstick. The butterfly release was held at Cullman Regional to surprise Lillie’s grandmother, Cheryl Haynes, at her office. Haynes said she visits Lillie’s grave as often as possible. Even if she cannot go until after work, she brings a flashlight and visits with her granddaughter. Thursday, everyone opened individual...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
WAFF
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Meet Sugar, News 19’s Dog of the Week
Meet Sugar! She's a 10-month pup living at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services.
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATED 8-22-22 SIMCOE, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton. According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman. Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Minor injured in Decatur shooting
The shooting happened in the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW.
wbrc.com
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
