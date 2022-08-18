Read full article on original website
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
Flint's iconic White Horse Tavern listed for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint institution appears headed for a new chapter. The iconic White Horse Tavern is up for sale. The bar and restaurant on Court Street in downtown Flint was founded almost 50 years ago by John Poulos in 1973. His sons own the business now. The...
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
Andy's Place plans to rebuild after devastating fire
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been two months since fire tore through historic downtown Holly. The damage was extensive, but building back is going better than expected. "We always were confident we would be able to get back in it," said Andrea Chapin, better known as Andy. She said her...
Flint students get free haircuts as they head back to school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some kids in Flint will be heading to school with a fresh haircut. This was the 11th year for an event to provide free haircuts for schoolchildren. More than 90 services were provided to kids, along with free backpacks, socks and shoes. This year, kids also...
Sheriff: Online predators can target back to school photos
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Posting back to school photos have become an annual rite for parents as their children head back to class, but predators can use the photos for ill intent. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson offered advice Monday for parents to consider with their photos of kids...
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw goes up for auction Monday
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An auction for the Fashion Square Mall in Township starts Monday. Wells Fargo currently owns the mall after its previous owner defaulted on a mortgage of nearly $35 million about two years ago. A commercial real estate firm in Southfield has been overseeing the mall's...
'Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding' threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. "The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today," as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
Video shows moment patrons of Oscoda tavern were injured in small explosion
(OSCODA) WJRT - At least three people were injured when there was an explosion at an outdoor fire pit. It happened in Oscoda at the Edelweiss Tavern and a cause for the explosion is not known. A few people were sitting around the fire pit in the outside area of...
Aidan Rubio commits to Macomb C.C. after year of playing prep basketball
ATLAS, MICH. (WJRT) -Sometimes life is all about timing. After his senior year, Aidan Rubio didn't feel the time was right for him to test the college basketball waters. Instead the former Goodrich forward went to the beach's of Daytona to play prep-ball for DME Academy. "It's real different. You...
