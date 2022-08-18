ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
MyChesCo

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
MyChesCo

Federal Inmate Sentenced for Possessing an iPhone in Prison

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 17, 2022, Christopher Edwards, age 51, was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $25 special assessment by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing an iPhone in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to Edwards’ current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Edwards by disallowing 41 days of good time, placing Edwards in disciplinary segregation for 45 days, and suspending Edwards’ phone privileges for 14 months.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
insidernj.com

Platkin Announces Charges Against Trenton Police Officer who Allegedly Hid Gang Ties

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced charges against a Trenton police officer, alleging he falsified his job application to conceal his connections to a street gang and conspired to help an inmate plan a retaliatory assault. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy...
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
BUCKSCO.Today

FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live

Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Trenton, NJ
