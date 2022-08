USC says it is not standing in the way of former wide receiver Bru McCoy's quest to become eligible for the 2022 college football season at Tennessee. In a statement released Sunday, USC said it has promptly responded to every request from Tennessee related to McCoy's eligibility. McCoy, an ESPN top-30 recruit in 2019, entered the transfer portal in January, committed to Tennessee in May and has been practicing with the team as he awaits an eligibility decision from the NCAA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO