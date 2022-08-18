ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Dash on down to the State Capitol Grounds in St. Paul on Oct. 1 and 2, 2022 for this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend. It’s the 40th anniversary of the event and the folks at Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) are excited to announce a weekend-long celebration focused on family fitness and the running community.

Health and fitness are a family affair: see all the marathon weekend events

From toddlers to teens, TCM is committed to making health and fitness a family affair with races organized for everyone on your team. Best of all, every finisher receives race day gear just for taking part.*

Bring your whole family along Saturday, Oct. 1 to join in a fun run designed just for their age and ability at any of the Twin Cities Marathon Family Events:

  • TC 5K presented by Fredrikson & Byron P.A.—8:45 a.m. The 5K is a fun challenge and a great distance for older kids who want to team up with their parents or run this event solo.
  • KARE 11 Family Mile—10 a.m. If racing runs in your family, this is the ideal event for your crew. Your group will go 1 mile and every runner will get a short-sleeved T-shirt, medal and snacks when they cross the finish line.
  • Half Mile, presented by iHeartRadio Minneapolis10:30 a.m. This event is just the right speed for kids who’ve outgrown the toddler trot but aren’t ready for the mile run just yet. Every finisher gets a short-sleeved T-shirt, medal and finish line snacks.
  • Diaper Dash11:15 a.m. Even your littlest ones can keep pace with the rest of the family. Set your baby down 25-50 feet away and have them crawl to you. (You’re the finish line!) Prizes include a onesie, a medal and best of all, hugs and kisses from you.
  • Toddler Trot11:30 a.m. Parents already know that toddlers are some of the fastest moving little beings on earth. This 50-yard Toddler Trot race lets them show off their pace plus get a short-sleeved T-shirt and medal after they cross the finish line.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., you and your youngsters can explore the Family Activity Area where you’ll enjoy kid-friendly music, entertainment and fun activities galore.

(*All participants must be registered in order to compete.)

Get your gang moving with the TC Kids Run Free Program

TCM is stepping up to promote running and exercise for kids in the community with its TC Kids Run Free Program. The program allows runners aged 18 and under to participate in any TCM event at no cost via regular online registration. What’s more, kids earn the same medals and gear as participating adults as well as access to race amenities.

TCM has prioritized youth running since 1987. The TC Kids Run Free program is one more solid step toward promoting healthy activity and fitness for kids across the Twin Cities.

“Running and exercise are proven to offer positive outcomes for kids – physically, emotionally, socially and academically,” says TCM President, Dean Orton. “It’s important for TCM to play a leading role in providing access to our events for Twin Cities youth. Active kids and an active next generation are good for our community's future.”

To that end, TCM is also adding shorter distance races to their events to encourage kids to participate in runs that are just their speed. These include 1-mile, half-mile and pre-K-appropriate distances for the little runners.

Become a TCM member and support family fitness programs

TCM members support the TCM mission of inspiring everyone to discover their inner athlete. A TCM member’s tax-deductible financial support helps TCM offer opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life to experience the joy of moving and running.

While entry fees and sponsorships support TCM’s mission, TCM member contributions ensure that the Twin Cities running community remains strong and accessible to all while continuing to build a strong marathon tradition.

A 2023 TCM membership gets you access to the lowest registration prices for all 2023 TCM events and earns you a noncomplimentary entry into the 2023 Medtronic TC 10 Mile.

Thanks to TCM members, TCM is able to develop and offer the TC Kids Run Free Program. Anyone who shares a passion for fitness, running and the health and wellness of our communities is encouraged to become a TCM member.

Everyone can be a part of the team

Even if you’re not a runner, you can still be a part of the party:

Volunteer - Whether you want to volunteer at a one-day event or year-round, there are hundreds of volunteer opportunities for both individuals and groups. From helping the Brew Crew Committee set up and take down the Beer Garden area on event day to taking on the duties of a Course Marshal at a race, volunteers are what makes TCM events run smoothly from start to finish.

Cheer - TCM is serious about cheer. Community support throughout the race is as critical to a runner’s success as a good pair of running shoes. That’s why TCM and Viking’s Hall of Famer/former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page launched the Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge. Folks in cheer zones along the route demonstrate unique ways to motivate and support runners with everything from signs to horns to cowbells. Top cheer zones earn a donation in their names to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

The race is on: register the whole family today

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is a 40-year tradition in the metro. After the event was canceled in 2020 and capacity limited in 2021 (fewer than 4,500 marathoners were allowed to run) this year’s event promises to be a return to everything that makes the race great for families, runners, volunteers and spectators alike. TCM anticipates more than 30,000 runners will participate with 8,500 of those running the marathon.

Be sure to register for your event today, then sprint on down with the family. In the long run, you’ll be glad you did.

