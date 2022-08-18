It was the perfect ending to a long week for first-year Tharptown head coach Jacob Hamilton, as his Wildcats upended the Shoals Christian Flame 28-14. Not only did he have to prepare and practice the game plan with his team, Hamilton had to learn to juggle the things many don’t think about at the outset of a new head coaching job – making sure the lights are working, making sure players are eligible, making sure the grass is cut and the field is painted. To top all that off, his school had to abruptly close early on game day because of water issues stemming from a leak and delayed repairs from the West Lawrence Water Authority.

8 HOURS AGO