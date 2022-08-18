Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Watermelon Festival announces contest winners
After a full weekend of festivities, another Franklin County Watermelon Festival is in the books. From vendors and craftsman, to the car show and contests, to live music and more, the festival boasted something for everyone. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Extension have announced the winners...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2004, Nicole (Nix) Henderson
“I decided to enter because, I remember, there was scholarship money available. I knew I wanted to go to UNA, and they had a full scholarship opportunity if you won. I thought, ‘I’ll give that a shot. What do I have to lose?’”. What indeed. As Franklin...
Franklin County Times
Golden Tigers drop season opener to Grissom Tigers
The Russellville varsity football team faced the Grissom Tigers at Huntsville’s Milton Frank Stadium to start the 2022 season, and the Golden Tigers fell in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools by a 34-21 final score. The 7A Grissom team, coming off a 3-7 record...
Franklin County Times
Red Bay gets first win over Hamilton
This past Friday was a night to remember for the Red Bay Tigers, as they won their first on-field game against the Hamilton Aggies 22-20. Prior to this past year, Red Bay and Hamilton had not met on the field since 1983. The Tigers lost this past year’s matchup and got a COVID forfeit win the year before.
Franklin County Times
Big second quarter lifts Bobcats over Panthers
The Phil Campbell Bobcats dominated their neighbors to the south, the Hackleburg Panthers, winning 36-8 in the season opener. The Bobcats, powered by a strong run game and opportunistic passing game, overcame an early score by their rival and 16 penalties for 160 yards. Phil Campbell and Hackleburg is an...
Franklin County Times
Tharptown wins season opener in new coach’s debut
It was the perfect ending to a long week for first-year Tharptown head coach Jacob Hamilton, as his Wildcats upended the Shoals Christian Flame 28-14. Not only did he have to prepare and practice the game plan with his team, Hamilton had to learn to juggle the things many don’t think about at the outset of a new head coaching job – making sure the lights are working, making sure players are eligible, making sure the grass is cut and the field is painted. To top all that off, his school had to abruptly close early on game day because of water issues stemming from a leak and delayed repairs from the West Lawrence Water Authority.
